COVID-19 kills 42 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 140,063 with 42 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

Some 42 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 140,063, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

2,915 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 350 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,858,772 patients out of a total of 7,154,003 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,513 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 63,847,113 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,771,574 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,036,995 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.