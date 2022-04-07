COVID-19 kills 41 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAIZNFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 140,492 with 41 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

Some 41 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 140,492, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

3,800 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 459 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,904,733 patients out of a total of 7,183,808 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,536 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,040,787 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,091,305 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,458,148 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.