    COVID-19 kills 408 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    14 September 2021, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 115,167 with 408 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

    Some 408 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 115,167, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

    22,329 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 3,436 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 4,627,027 patients out of a total of 5,340,656 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 7,123 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 25,093,784 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 12,772,767 people have so far received the second dose of the vaccine.

