Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.04 eur/kzt 504.09

    rub/kzt 6.74 cny/kzt 68.12
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    24 January 2023, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,741 with four more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

    Four more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,741, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

    118 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 51 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,337,159 patients out of a total of 7,563,623 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    224 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,186,114 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,581,803 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,584,373 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


    Photo: IRNA

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia records 4,702 new daily coronavirus cases, 42 deaths
    35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan
    S. Korea reports 16,624 COVID-19 cases, lowest Sunday tally in 15 weeks
    Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 58
    Popular
    1 Another rehabilitation center for people with disabilities opens in Kazakhstan
    2 Educational center for special needs kids inaugurated in Kazakhstan
    3 Accreditation of foreign journalists to cover Digital Almaty Forum opens
    4 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and EU defines intensity and vast coop agenda
    5 Above 700,000 remain in areas at risk of flooding