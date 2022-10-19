Go to the main site
    COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    19 October 2022, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,531 with 4 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

    Some 4 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,531, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

    345 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 67 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,329,728 patients out of a total of 7,555,355 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    134 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,105,991 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,509,432 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,287,592 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab


    Photo: IRNA
    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
