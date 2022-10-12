Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours
12 October 2022, 22:20

COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,502 with 4 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

Some 4 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,502, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

375 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 59 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,328,346 patients out of a total of 7,553,169 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

125 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,101,627 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,504,345 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,274,713 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


Photo: IRNA

Related news
COVID should not be viewed as seasonal disease — WHO Representative
Malaysia reports 4,621 new COVID-19 infections, 1 more death
Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 45 in Kazakhstan
Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
50 new coronavirus cases reported in Kazakhstan in 24h
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
725 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus and COVID pneumonia
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive