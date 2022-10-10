Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
10 October 2022, 22:22

COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,490 with 8 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

724 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 123 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,327,929 patients out of a total of 7,552,404 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

124 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,098,692 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,500,908 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,265,363 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


