COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,408 with 4 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

Four more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,408, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

1084 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 150 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,063,652 patients out of a total of 7,241,648 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

258 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,659,164 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,014,542 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,781,952 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



Photo credit: en.irna.ir