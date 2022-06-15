COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran reached 141,357 with 4 more Iranian killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

Four more Iranian have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, making the total deaths remain at 141,357, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

179 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 44 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,059,738 patients out of a total of 7,234,221 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 332 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,594,413 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,930,351 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,648,453 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.