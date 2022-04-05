Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COVID-19 kills 39 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    5 April 2022, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 140,407 with 39 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

    Some 39 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 140,407, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

    4,615 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 477 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,895,961 patients out of a total of 7,175,780 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 1,440 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 63,988,853 Iranians have received the first dose and 56,997,317 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 26,367,512 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    3 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    4 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    5 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana