Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COVID-19 kills 37 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    27 August 2022 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 143,684 with 37 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Saturday., IRNA reports.

    Some 37 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 143,684, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

    976 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 296 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,277,658 patients out of a total of 7,521,969 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    1,171 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 64,962,358 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,343,597 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 30,637,286 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


    Photo: en.irna.ir
    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
    COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
    Russia records 36,605 daily COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths — crisis center
    COVID-19: Kazakhstan reports 68 new cases, 937 recoveries
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
    2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum