27 August 2022 22:20

COVID-19 kills 37 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 143,684 with 37 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Saturday., IRNA reports.

Some 37 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 143,684, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

976 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 296 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,277,658 patients out of a total of 7,521,969 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,171 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 64,962,358 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,343,597 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,637,286 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

Photo: en.irna.ir











