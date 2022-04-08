COVID-19 kills 36 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 140,528 with 36 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

3,184 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 468 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,909,967 patients out of a total of 7,186,992 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,594 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,047,355 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,101,072 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,470,460 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



