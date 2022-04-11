Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COVID-19 kills 34 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    11 April 2022, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 140,650 with 34 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

    Some 34 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 140,650, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

    3,125 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 433 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,922,629 patients out of a total of 7,194,768 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 1,487 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 64,096,175 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,090,725 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 26,571,938 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    3 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    4 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    5 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana