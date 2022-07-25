Qazaq TV
COVID-19 kills 33 more Iranians over past 24 hours
25 July 2022 22:20

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,717 with 33 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

9,775 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1397 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,074,166 patients out of a total of 7,337,928 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

972 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,753,349 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,118,296 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 29,890,267 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.


