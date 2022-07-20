Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • COVID-19 kills 32 more Iranians in past 24 hours

    20 July 2022 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,564 with 32 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

    32 more Iranians have lost their lives because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,564, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

    7,093 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 907 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,070,379 patients out of a total of 7,296,635 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    688 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 64,724,106 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,087,237 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 28,702,753 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.


    Photo: en.irna.ir
    #Coronavirus #World News #Iran #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
    Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
    Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association