Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • COVID-19 kills 31 more Iranians in past 24 hours

    22 July 2022 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,624 with 31 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

    31 more Iranians have lost their lives to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,624, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

    7,851 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,164 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,071,648 patients out of a total of 7,312,401 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    781 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 64,733,447 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,097,479 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 28,842,732 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.


    Photo: en.irna.ir
    #Coronavirus #World News #Iran #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
    Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
    Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases