22 July 2022 22:20

COVID-19 kills 31 more Iranians in past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,624 with 31 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

7,851 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,164 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,071,648 patients out of a total of 7,312,401 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

781 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,733,447 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,097,479 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 28,842,732 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

