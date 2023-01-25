Go to the main site
    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    25 January 2023, 21:46

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,744 with three more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

    Three more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,744, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

    105 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 29 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,337,205 patients out of a total of 7,563,728 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    221 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,187,367 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,582,627 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,589,255 people have also received the third or fourth shots as booster jabs.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

