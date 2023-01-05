Go to the main site
    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    5 January 2023, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,699 with three more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

    Three more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,699, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

    83 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 32 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,336,324 patients out of a total of 7,561,624 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    143 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,160,356 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,568,338 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,452,083 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


    Photo: IRNA
