COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,667 with three more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

Three more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,667, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

62 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 49 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,779 patients out of a total of 7,560,581 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

79 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,148,390 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,559,461 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,394,206 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.



Photo: IRNA