Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours

20 December 2022, 21:40
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,667 with three more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

Three more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,667, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

62 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 49 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,779 patients out of a total of 7,560,581 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

79 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,148,390 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,559,461 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,394,206 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


Photo: IRNA
Related news
Vietnam reports 204 new COVID-19 cases
Russia records 5,994 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases below 60,000 amid virus surge worries
Теги:
Read also
Vietnam reports 204 new COVID-19 cases
Thousands welcome Argentina team home after World Cup triumph
Russia records 5,994 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center
Italian govt bans cell phones in class
Japan’s births set to hit new all-time low below 800,000 in 2022
OPEC Fund approves over $500 million in new global development support
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases hit over 3-month high amid winter wave
EU states agree 180-euro gas price cap to contain energy crisis
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan – EU cooperation in digitalization discussed in Brussels
2 December 20. Today's Birthdays
3 1st Central Asian Media Forum kicks off in Astana
4 Kazakhstan to brace for snowfall, ice-slick and blizzard Dec 20
5 Kazakhstan’s main New Year tree lights up in Astana

News