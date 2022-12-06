Go to the main site
    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    6 December 2022, 21:45

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,648 with three more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

    Three more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,648, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

    34 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 19 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,357 patients out of a total of 7,559,958 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    72 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,143,049 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,552,981 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,383,343 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


