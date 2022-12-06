Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours

6 December 2022, 21:45
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,648 with three more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

Three more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,648, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

34 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 19 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,357 patients out of a total of 7,559,958 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

72 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,143,049 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,552,981 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,383,343 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


Photo: en.irna.ir

Теги:
Related news
Russia records over 7,000 daily COVID cases for first time since Oct 29 — crisis center
WHO Member States agree to develop zero draft of legally binding pandemic accord in early 2023
COVID-19 hospital admissions up 15% in 7 days - FIASO
Read also
Floods in Lisbon cause 1 death
Russia records over 7,000 daily COVID cases for first time since Oct 29 — crisis center
Netflix launches first 3 episodes of Harry and Meghan docuseries
WHO Member States agree to develop zero draft of legally binding pandemic accord in early 2023
Outflow of foreign investments from Kyrgyzstan decreased by 1.6% - statistics
S. Korea added largest number of jobs in 5 years in 2021
Twelve heads of state already confirmed for Lula’s inauguration
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases below 70,000 as gov’t mulls adjusting indoor mask mandate
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
2 Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
3 First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
4 Criminal probe launched into worker’s death at Arcelor Mittal Temirtau
5 Tokayev meets newly appointed Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev

News