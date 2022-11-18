COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,620 with 3 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

47 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 27 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,334,579 patients out of a total of 7,559,211 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

83 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,133,974 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,541,849 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,363,834 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

