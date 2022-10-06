COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,469 with 3 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

165 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 77 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,327,155 patients out of a total of 7,550,856 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

136 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,093,507 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,495,282 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,249,298 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.





Photo: en.irna.ir