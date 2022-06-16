COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran reached 141,360 with 3 more Iranian killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

146 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 30 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,059,934 patients out of a total of 7,234,367 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 321 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,598,745 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,936,294 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,656,508 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



