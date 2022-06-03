COVID-19 kills 3 Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,321 with 3 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

171 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 17 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,053,489 patients out of a total of 7,232,614 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 486 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,551,377 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,869,051 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,565,357 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



