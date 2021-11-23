COVID-19 kills 3 in N Kazakhstan in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 99 new COVID-19 cases were detected in North Kazakhstan region over the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

6 of them are asymptomatic, the healthcare department reports.

COVID-19 killed three more people last day.

604 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 34% of beds are occupied. 51 are taken to the ICU. 42% of ICU beds are occupied as of now. The death toll climbed to 359.

For a long stretch of time the region registered above 130 daily coronavirus cases. 229 PCR tests for coronavirus were conducted in the region last day. Almost each second test was positive. North Kazakhstan remains in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as well as Pavlodar region.



