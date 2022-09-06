COVID-19 kills 29 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,048 with 29 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

1,090 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 248 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,310,746 patients out of a total of 7,535,272 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

788 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,029,028 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,417,259 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,960,321 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

Photo: en.irna.ir