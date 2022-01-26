COVID-19 kills 29 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 132,303 with 29 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

11,851 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 697 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,088,367 patients out of a total of 6,279,410 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,267 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 60,568,566 Iranians have received the first dose and 53,796,203 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 15,548,417 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



