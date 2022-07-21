Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 kills 29 more Iranians in past 24 hours
21 July 2022 22:22

COVID-19 kills 29 more Iranians in past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,593 with 29 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

29 more Iranians have lost their lives because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,593, Iran's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

7,915 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,198 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,071,005 patients out of a total of 7,304,550 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

728 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,730,951 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,094,835 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 28,799,006 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.





Photo: en.irna.ir

Related news
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases

News

Archive