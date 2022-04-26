COVID-19 kills 28 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,024 with 28 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

Some 28 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 141,024, Iran's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

1,307 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 251 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,972,286 patients out of a total of 7,218,424 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 997 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,291,183 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,491,956 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,951,675 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.