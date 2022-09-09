Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 kills 27 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 September 2022, 22:21
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,135 with 27 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

Some 27 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,135, Iran's Health Ministry said on Friday.

700 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 196 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,313,738 patients out of a total of 7,537,781 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

634 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,039,586 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,430,728 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,016,181 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

Photo: en.irna.ir





