1 September 2022 20:43

COVID-19 kills 27 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 143,894 with 27 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

1,364 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 312 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,299,969 patients out of a total of 7,530,325 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

1,043 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,003,421 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,386,257 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 30,831,064 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.

