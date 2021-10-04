COVID-19 kills 238 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 121,347 with 238 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

14,607 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,163 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,115,796 patients out of a total of 5,638,735 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,727 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 41,809,085 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 16,950,755 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



