Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19 kills 238 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    4 October 2021, 22:22

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 121,347 with 238 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

    Some 238 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 121,347, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

    14,607 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,163 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,115,796 patients out of a total of 5,638,735 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 5,727 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

    The Health Ministry also announced that 41,809,085 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 16,950,755 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
    3 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    4 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    5 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana