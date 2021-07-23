COVID-19 kills 233 in Atyrau region in 2021

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 233 people have died of the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region since the beginning of this year, 1.5 times more than in 2020, Kazinform correspodennt reports.

According to Deputy Health Office of Atrayu region Kaisar Abdaliyev, the COVID-19 situation is tough in the region.

Over the last seven days, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 30% from 342 reported on July 16 to 489 on July 22. The region’s 414 reserved beds are 99% full.

In his words, COVID-19 has killed 233 residents of Atyrau region since January 2021. Last year’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 110.

As of today, 67 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, including 54 in severe condition, 13 in critical condition, and 11 on ventilation, in the region.



