Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

COVID-19 kills 233 in Atyrau region in 2021

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 July 2021, 16:42
COVID-19 kills 233 in Atyrau region in 2021

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 233 people have died of the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region since the beginning of this year, 1.5 times more than in 2020, Kazinform correspodennt reports.

According to Deputy Health Office of Atrayu region Kaisar Abdaliyev, the COVID-19 situation is tough in the region.

Over the last seven days, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen by 30% from 342 reported on July 16 to 489 on July 22. The region’s 414 reserved beds are 99% full.

In his words, COVID-19 has killed 233 residents of Atyrau region since January 2021. Last year’s COVID-19 death toll stood at 110.

As of today, 67 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, including 54 in severe condition, 13 in critical condition, and 11 on ventilation, in the region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden