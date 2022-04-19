COVID-19 kills 23 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 140,877 with 23 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

1,820 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 246 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,952,007 patients out of a total of 7,210,788 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,264 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 64,221,469 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,400,435 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 26,820,130 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



