COVID-19 kills 23 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease in Iran increased to 132,274 with 23 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

9,378 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 632 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,085,073 patients out of a total of 6,267,559 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 1,241 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 60,544,155 Iranians have received the first dose and 53,733,768 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 15,254,504 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



