COVID-19 kills 227 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 February 2022, 22:20
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 135,726 with 227 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

15,340 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,333 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,561,376 patients out of a total of 6,998,975 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,984 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 62,640,464 Iranians have received the first dose and 55,262,698 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 22,617,635 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.


