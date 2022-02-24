COVID-19 kills 226 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. IRNA – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 135,952 with 226 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Thursday, IRNA reports.

12,957 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,263 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,579,768 patients out of a total of 7,011,932 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,110 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 62,661,757 Iranians have received the first dose and 55,297,216 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 22,775,825 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.



