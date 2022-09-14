Go to the main site
    COVID-19 kills 22 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    14 September 2022, 22:20

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,243 with 22 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

    Some 22 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,243, Iran's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

    646 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 130 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,318,111 patients out of a total of 7,540,962 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    432 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

    The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,056,300 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,449,916 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Moreover, 31,099,175 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


    Coronavirus World News Iran COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
