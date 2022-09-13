Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19 kills 22 more Iranians over past 24 hours
13 September 2022, 22:22

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,221 with 22 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

618 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 187 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,317,290 patients out of a total of 7,540,316 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

466 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,053,673 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,446,638 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,085,666 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.


Photo: IRNA

