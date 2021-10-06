COVID-19 kills 216 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - 216 people died of the coronavirus in Iran during the past 24 hours, while the vaccine doses administered passed 60 million, Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

Some 216 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since the fifth peak of the Coronavirus spread stuck the country, according to Health Ministry statement.

The total number of deaths from the virus reached 121,779, with 10,497 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 found over the past 24 hours, 1,805 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry also noted that 5,153,048 patients out of a total of 5,662,458 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,598 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 42,921,221 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 17,496,724 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.