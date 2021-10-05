COVID-19 kills 216 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 121,563 with 216 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, IRNA reports.

13,226 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,922 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,135,887 patients out of a total of 5,651,961 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,665 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 42,449,726 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 17,208,581 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



