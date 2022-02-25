COVID-19 kills 214 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 136,166 with 214 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

11,972 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,940 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,602,417 patients out of a total of 7,023,904 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,197 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 62,674,913 Iranians have received the first dose and 55,324,216 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 22,838,334 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.