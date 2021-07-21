Go to the main site
    COVID-19 kills 213 more Iranians over past 24 hours

    21 July 2021, 22:25

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 87,837 with 213 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, IRNA reports.

    The Ministry said that 27,379 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,755 of whom were hospitalized.

    The Ministry said that 27,379 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,755 of whom were hospitalized.

    The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 3,185,946 patients out of a total of 3,603,527 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

    Some 4,518 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

