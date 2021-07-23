COVID-19 kills 210 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 88,273 with 210 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Friday, IRNA reports.

The Ministry said that 21,814 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,432 of whom were hospitalized.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 3,220,445 patients out of a total of 3,645,654 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,696 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 7,446,510 Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 2,353,976 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.