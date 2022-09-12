COVID-19 kills 21 more Iranians over past 24 hours

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 144,199 with 21 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday, IRNA reports.

Some 21 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 144,199, Iran's Health Ministry said on Monday.

877 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 171 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,316,444 patients out of a total of 7,539,698 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

504 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry also announced that 65,049,648 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,441,933 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,065,914 people have also received the third or fourth shots as the booster jab.





Photo: en.irna.ir